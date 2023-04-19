Previous
Different point of view by busylady
Photo 3065

Different point of view

It's not even a week since I posted a similar picture of the front garden but it has grown so much that I just had to post it again. The alyssum has really blossomed.
Some gardening done this afternoon in beautiful sunshine
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Diana ace
What a riot of gorgeous blooms, such fabulous colours too! Beautifully captured Judith.
April 19th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful scene and colours fv!
April 19th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful, fav
April 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - Its amazing how things have grown this past week ! - What a colourful patch! fav
April 19th, 2023  
