Photo 3065
Different point of view
It's not even a week since I posted a similar picture of the front garden but it has grown so much that I just had to post it again. The alyssum has really blossomed.
Some gardening done this afternoon in beautiful sunshine
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
4
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
19th April 2023 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
Diana
ace
What a riot of gorgeous blooms, such fabulous colours too! Beautifully captured Judith.
April 19th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful scene and colours fv!
April 19th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful, fav
April 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - Its amazing how things have grown this past week ! - What a colourful patch! fav
April 19th, 2023
