Yellow against the jasmine
Some weeks ago I planted some old seeds with our youngest Grandson. This courgette plant came up and also a beetroot and a couple of tomatoes. I hope it manages to produce a courgette!
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
3
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
jasmine
,
courgette
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely your grandson will be keen in watching and hoping for the fruit to develop !
June 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful - How exciting for your grandson
June 28th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful
June 28th, 2023
