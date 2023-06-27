Surprise!

We brought some amaryllis bulbs back from the Netherlands, and at 10 for 20 euros we thought they were a bargain. However, I didn't get around to doing anything with them until after we came back from Spain when they were all sprouting in the bag! They popped out in all direrctions so were a bit difficult to stake. The garden expert who sold me them said that all amaryllis bulbs will need a rest of about three months before reflowering, but that if you replant and water them after that they will reflower.