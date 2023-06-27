Previous
Surprise! by busylady
Photo 3133

Surprise!

We brought some amaryllis bulbs back from the Netherlands, and at 10 for 20 euros we thought they were a bargain. However, I didn't get around to doing anything with them until after we came back from Spain when they were all sprouting in the bag! They popped out in all direrctions so were a bit difficult to stake. The garden expert who sold me them said that all amaryllis bulbs will need a rest of about three months before reflowering, but that if you replant and water them after that they will reflower.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise