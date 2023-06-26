Sign up
Previous
Photo 3132
Calm waters
I visited a different park with our almost 4 year old grandson today. There's a lifting bridge here, used by people who have river frontage to get their boats out, although I've never seen it in usr
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
2
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3390
photos
133
followers
178
following
858% complete
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
26th June 2023 11:14am
Tags
trees
,
river
,
backwater
,
st-neots
Phil Howcroft
ace
very tranquil Judith
June 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely and so tranquil fav
June 26th, 2023
