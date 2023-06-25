Previous
Grafham Church by busylady
Grafham Church

We spent time with friends today at their caravan and also had Sunday lunch out with them. A very hot day today, probably 30°. We passed through the village of Grafham on the way back and this pretty church with its standard roses took my eye.
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
June 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super pov Judith to capture this lovely standard rose and the church!
June 25th, 2023  
Barb ace
Pretty composition!
June 25th, 2023  
