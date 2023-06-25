Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3131
Grafham Church
We spent time with friends today at their caravan and also had Sunday lunch out with them. A very hot day today, probably 30°. We passed through the village of Grafham on the way back and this pretty church with its standard roses took my eye.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3389
photos
133
followers
178
following
857% complete
View this month »
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
25th June 2023 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
roses
,
cambridgeshire
,
grafham
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
June 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super pov Judith to capture this lovely standard rose and the church!
June 25th, 2023
Barb
ace
Pretty composition!
June 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close