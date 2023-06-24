Previous
Raspberry picking by busylady
Photo 3130

Raspberry picking

I think we've always grown raspberries. Such an easy fruit to grow, pick and eat. Not quite enough to make jam yet but there are more ripening each day.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise