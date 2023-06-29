Sign up
Photo 3135
Monty's birthday
Monty was 4 today, and he was so excited. I made his birthday cake, just a simple chocolate cake with smarties. He loved his builder's set complete with high-vis vest and safety glasses, and also his I-spy quilt.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Judith Johnson
KV
ace
Awesome celebration… beautiful quilt… Monty is a cutie and looks great in his builder gear.
June 29th, 2023
