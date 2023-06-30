Previous
Rose with memories by busylady
Rose with memories

This miniature rose was one I received two years ago on this day, after I came out of hospital. I was so pleased to see that it had not only survived but flowered!
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3.
*lynn ace
beautiful rose, so many petals still wrapped tightly in the center
July 1st, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Gorgeous!
July 1st, 2023  
