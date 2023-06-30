Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3136
Rose with memories
This miniature rose was one I received two years ago on this day, after I came out of hospital. I was so pleased to see that it had not only survived but flowered!
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3395
photos
133
followers
178
following
859% complete
View this month »
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
1st July 2023 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
miniature
*lynn
ace
beautiful rose, so many petals still wrapped tightly in the center
July 1st, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Gorgeous!
July 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close