Previous
Photo 3138
Unknown flower and bug
No pictures taken today, so I've chosen a picture taken on one of our cycle rides in Spain. I have no idea what the flower is, but I liked the dark tips to the petals
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
7
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
Views
18
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
6th June 2023 12:05pm
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
bug
,
spain
Jessica Eby
Yes, the dark tips look cool! Very interesting flower!
July 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A nice flower but it seems that the bug has nibbled some of the petals!
July 2nd, 2023
Dianne
A lovely pic. The flower reminds me of a dandelion but not quite!
July 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely Flower
July 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It's pretty, whatever it is.
July 2nd, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A lovely find and capture with the insect it looks very delicate.
July 2nd, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great close up of this pretty flower and the visitor.
July 2nd, 2023
