Unknown flower and bug by busylady
Unknown flower and bug

No pictures taken today, so I've chosen a picture taken on one of our cycle rides in Spain. I have no idea what the flower is, but I liked the dark tips to the petals
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Jessica Eby
Yes, the dark tips look cool! Very interesting flower!
July 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A nice flower but it seems that the bug has nibbled some of the petals!
July 2nd, 2023  
Dianne
A lovely pic. The flower reminds me of a dandelion but not quite!
July 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely Flower
July 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford
It’s pretty, whatever it is.
July 2nd, 2023  
wendy frost
A lovely find and capture with the insect it looks very delicate.
July 2nd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great close up of this pretty flower and the visitor.
July 2nd, 2023  
