Previous
Photo 3139
Happy!
Monty was given a dinosaur painting set for his birthday, so he was pleased to be able to paint one of them today. It turned out black and green in the end which looked quite effective
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3397
photos
133
followers
178
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
3rd July 2023 8:55am
Tags
happy
,
painting
,
grandson
Phil Howcroft
ace
happy days Judith , quality time with the grandchildren
July 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks very happy
July 3rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
A great capture of cute looking Monthy.
( If you can`t grow them in you garden you can try a pot/container.)
July 3rd, 2023
( If you can`t grow them in you garden you can try a pot/container.)