Crazy patchwork

I thought I was going to have a host of images to choose from today as I had two events lined up. One to this patchwork workshop and the other to visit a lovely garden with the garden club. Unfortunately the garden visit was cancelled due to heavy rain this afternoon, so I stayed all day at the workshop instead. Here is a selection of the sqaures I made today. The ones on the right are made from fabric brought back from Uganda, on the left from New Zealand, and the top one some left over scraps left over from another workshop.

It was all about using up scraps to make something useful. What will I make - I have no idea! I enjoyed a day spent sewing though