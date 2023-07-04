Previous
Crazy patchwork by busylady
Crazy patchwork

I thought I was going to have a host of images to choose from today as I had two events lined up. One to this patchwork workshop and the other to visit a lovely garden with the garden club. Unfortunately the garden visit was cancelled due to heavy rain this afternoon, so I stayed all day at the workshop instead. Here is a selection of the sqaures I made today. The ones on the right are made from fabric brought back from Uganda, on the left from New Zealand, and the top one some left over scraps left over from another workshop.
It was all about using up scraps to make something useful. What will I make - I have no idea! I enjoyed a day spent sewing though
Judith Johnson

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the rich colours and patterns - looking forward to see the finished item !
July 4th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Beautiful; I like how you've framed the bird in the centre of the square that's under the presser foot.
July 4th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Bright and beautiful patchwork pieces to play with it will be interesting to see what they become .
July 4th, 2023  
