Photo 3141
Show and Tell
Another patchwork event today. This time an evening get together with supper and some incredible quilts by one of our own very talented members.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
5th July 2023 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
quilt
patchwork
show-and-tell
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful quilting
July 5th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's an impressive quilt Judith
July 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful Judith
July 5th, 2023
Sand Lily
ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a wonderful quilt, it must be so rewarding to see the finished product.
July 5th, 2023
