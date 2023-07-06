Previous
Catching up by busylady
Catching up

We caught up with two friends who emigrated to Canada 5 years ago to be with their family. The other couple live near us here in the south of England. We three girls met at teacher training college in 1967, and we've kept in touch over the years.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Judith Johnson

Julie Ryan
Looks fun catching up!
July 6th, 2023  
Michelle
Looks like a lovely catch-up
July 6th, 2023  
