Previous
Photo 3143
A glimpse of the reservoir
We met up with friends at the Rutland reservoir resort yesterday. Such a lovely view from their lodge.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
4
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
6th July 2023 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
reservoir
,
rutland
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautful
July 7th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very nice scenery!
July 7th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
July 7th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely view & a great knobbly tree!
July 7th, 2023
