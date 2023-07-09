Sign up
Previous
Photo 3145
Through the window
This lovely red amiral was fluttering on the conservatory window this morning. I took a picture before encouraging him to go outside
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
3403
photos
134
followers
181
following
861% complete
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
9th July 2023 9:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
butterfly
,
admiral
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 9th, 2023
xbm
ace
We had a bumble bee in our garden room. I helped it out!
July 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colour, especially with that background.
July 9th, 2023
