Photo 3146
Monty Monday
Don't you just love that cheeky smile? Monty just loves to bake, and today we made bread. He loves to get his hands into the dough, and has even mastered the art of kneading! He's only just turnef 4!
10th July 2023
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 3. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
dough
,
bread
,
baking
,
grandson
Sue Cooper
ace
Just adorable. Thanks for the follow Judith, I’ll follow you back. Fav.
July 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
