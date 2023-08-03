Previous
Summer flowers by busylady
Summer flowers

A happy day spent sewing at a workshop aimed at getting the best from your sewing machine. We 'played' with different stitches and threads.
A pleasantly warm evening, so a walk round the garden was called for.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4.
Pat Knowles ace
Clever sewers I always think! Must be such a satisfying talent! Those long thin fuchsias are very attractive.
August 3rd, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely display of fuchsia flowers!

Ian
August 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
August 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful your garden looks, love the flowers and colours.
August 3rd, 2023  
