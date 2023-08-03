Sign up
Previous
Photo 3170
Summer flowers
A happy day spent sewing at a workshop aimed at getting the best from your sewing machine. We 'played' with different stitches and threads.
A pleasantly warm evening, so a walk round the garden was called for.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3434
photos
132
followers
179
following
View this month »
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
Tags
garden
,
fuschia
,
hydrangea
,
geranium
,
crocosmia
Pat Knowles
ace
Clever sewers I always think! Must be such a satisfying talent! Those long thin fuchsias are very attractive.
August 3rd, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely display of fuchsia flowers!
Ian
August 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
August 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful your garden looks, love the flowers and colours.
August 3rd, 2023
Ian