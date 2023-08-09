Previous
Crab apples by busylady
Crab apples

Another evening walk and this time we spotted this crab apple tree, absolutely laden with fruit.
After yesterday's wet day, it was good to see the sunshine and feel the warmth today.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Judith Johnson


@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Phil Howcroft
yes it was fabulous to have a sunny day Judith , your photos captures how summer should be !
August 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
August 9th, 2023  
wendy frost
Oh yes a much better day with the sun out. A great apple find and capture.
August 9th, 2023  
Dawn
Yum crab apple jelly coming up
August 9th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner
Lovely seasonal photo. Enjoy the sunshine.
August 9th, 2023  
