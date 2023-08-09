Sign up
Previous
Photo 3176
Crab apples
Another evening walk and this time we spotted this crab apple tree, absolutely laden with fruit.
After yesterday's wet day, it was good to see the sunshine and feel the warmth today.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
5
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3440
photos
132
followers
179
following
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
9th August 2023 6:33pm
tree
,
crab-apple
Phil Howcroft
ace
yes it was fabulous to have a sunny day Judith , your photos captures how summer should be !
August 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 9th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Oh yes a much better day with the sun out. A great apple find and capture.
August 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Yum crab apple jelly coming up
August 9th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Lovely seasonal photo. Enjoy the sunshine.
August 9th, 2023
