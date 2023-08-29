Previous
anniversary rose by busylady
anniversary rose

Bought for our 50th anniversary three years ago and seems happy with its new spot in the sun. Our anniversary was last month, but I seem to rely on this lovely rose when I run out of ideas for what to post.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Wendy Stout ace
Lovely Judith
August 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely Judith -keep enjoying its beauty!
August 29th, 2023  
