The Great North Run
The Great North Run

The 42nd Great North run took place today with about 60,000 runners. Starting in Newcastle and ending up along the coast at South Shields, it covers 21k (13.1miles). A very warm day in the south of the UK, but thankfully cooler in the North. Our daughter took part this year and completed the run in 2 hours 20mins, longer than she expected due to the heat. Well done to all the runners, and especially to Mo Farah, who ran his last ever race today. We weren't there, so this was just a TV shot, which shows the runners approaching the finish line.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Carole Sandford ace
Always a great event. I knew one runner, who was running for a charity.
September 10th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Great event….…..our granddaughter lives in Newcastle & runs so was surprised she didn’t enter, perhaps next year she said!,, 🤣🤣🤣🤣
September 10th, 2023  
