Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3215
Reflections
We took a bike tour around Central Park this morning. The tour comes with a few stops to see the various landmarks and memorials. The John Lennon tribute was particularly memorable This is the view across the Jacqui Onassi reservoir.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3484
photos
134
followers
180
following
880% complete
View this month »
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
Latest from all albums
3210
3211
3212
192
3213
3214
193
3215
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
17th September 2023 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
park
,
central
,
reservoir
Boxplayer
ace
Iconic
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful scape of the water and city, Love the blue and the calmness of it all - Beautiful reflections! fav
September 17th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous cityscapes
September 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close