Reflections by busylady
Photo 3215

Reflections

We took a bike tour around Central Park this morning. The tour comes with a few stops to see the various landmarks and memorials. The John Lennon tribute was particularly memorable This is the view across the Jacqui Onassi reservoir.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Boxplayer ace
Iconic
September 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful scape of the water and city, Love the blue and the calmness of it all - Beautiful reflections! fav
September 17th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous cityscapes
September 17th, 2023  
