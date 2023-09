Campbell's bar

On our last day, we had time to revisit Grand Cental Station. This was Campbell's bar, connected to the station and famous for its cocktails. As it was Neil's 50th birthday earlier this year, we decided to celebrate with a cocktail. The bar was once the private office of the Jazz Age financier, William Campbell, which has now been thoughtfully restored.

So sorry, I'm seriously behind on commenting. Weve had a very busy few days. Most days I did over 20,000 steps - its unheard of!