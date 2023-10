St Edmundsbury Cathedral

We had a day out in Bury St Edmunds today, as it was Peter's birthday. What a lovely town. Originally a Benedictine Abbey, founded in 1020, then replaced by St Denys church in 1065. The church was extended over the years until 1914, when the church was granted cathedral status. A new millenium tower was completed in 2005. The grounds were just as beautiful as the cathedral.