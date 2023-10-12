Sign up
Previous
Photo 3239
Inside the cathedral
A wet and dreary day today, but I'm still remembering that gloriously sunny day on Tuesday. This is the new tower built as an extension to Edmundsbury Cathedral, completed in 2005. It fits in so well with the surroundings both from inside and out.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
6
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3511
photos
134
followers
183
following
887% complete
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
10th October 2023 12:05pm
ceiling
,
tower
,
edmundsbury
,
cahedral
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous!
October 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aa great pov looking up to the beautifully ceiling - it looks as if it is encrusted with jewels! lovely windows and architecture - fav
October 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a lovely ceiling.
October 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous pov
October 12th, 2023
