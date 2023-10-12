Previous
Inside the cathedral by busylady
Photo 3239

Inside the cathedral

A wet and dreary day today, but I'm still remembering that gloriously sunny day on Tuesday. This is the new tower built as an extension to Edmundsbury Cathedral, completed in 2005. It fits in so well with the surroundings both from inside and out.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous!
October 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aa great pov looking up to the beautifully ceiling - it looks as if it is encrusted with jewels! lovely windows and architecture - fav
October 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a lovely ceiling.
October 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous pov
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise