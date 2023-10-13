Previous
Part of the Abbey of St Edmund by busylady
Photo 3240

Part of the Abbey of St Edmund

Edmundsbury Cathedral grounds contain an extensive number of ruins, managed by the English Heritage. We believe these rooms to be some office buildings built into the old Abbey Walls
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Judith Johnson

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
October 13th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful building and colours - I’m wondering who is the statue.
October 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful, with its warm stone walls in the sunshine !
October 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
I just love these old stone buildings, they have so much character. Beautifully captured Judith.
October 13th, 2023  
