Photo 3240
Part of the Abbey of St Edmund
Edmundsbury Cathedral grounds contain an extensive number of ruins, managed by the English Heritage. We believe these rooms to be some office buildings built into the old Abbey Walls
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
10th October 2023 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
gardens
,
abbey
,
benedictine
,
bury-st-edmunds
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
October 13th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful building and colours - I’m wondering who is the statue.
October 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful, with its warm stone walls in the sunshine !
October 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
I just love these old stone buildings, they have so much character. Beautifully captured Judith.
October 13th, 2023
