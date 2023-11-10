Sign up
Previous
Photo 3268
The ukulele concert
We went to a fundraising concert at a local church. I've never been to a ukulele concert before, but it was great fun. Loads of pop songs from the 60's and 70's, which we could sing along with.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3540
photos
137
followers
184
following
895% complete
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
10th November 2023 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
concert
,
ukulele
,
audience
Carole Sandford
ace
Sounds like an enjoyable evening!
November 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
I’ve never heard of a ukulele concert either. Looks like fun and a great photo opportunity.
November 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
November 10th, 2023
