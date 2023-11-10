The ukulele concert

Previous
We went to a fundraising concert at a local church. I've never been to a ukulele concert before, but it was great fun. Loads of pop songs from the 60's and 70's, which we could sing along with.
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like an enjoyable evening!
November 10th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
I’ve never heard of a ukulele concert either. Looks like fun and a great photo opportunity.
November 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fun
November 10th, 2023  
