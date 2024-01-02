Previous
Helping by busylady
Monty came to stay for the afternoon. He enjoyed helping to dismantle the tree. (If you missed the story of the tree, check out my post for 28th December) We also made some smarties cakes, and read some Christmas stories. We had fun!
Judith Johnson

