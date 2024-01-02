Sign up
Photo 3318
Helping
Monty came to stay for the afternoon. He enjoyed helping to dismantle the tree. (If you missed the story of the tree, check out my post for 28th December) We also made some smarties cakes, and read some Christmas stories. We had fun!
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
SM-A525M
2nd January 2024 3:20pm
Tags
tree
christmas
ornaments
helping
grandson
