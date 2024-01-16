Previous
Sunrise by busylady
Sunrise

I took a longer way back from collecting the paper this morning, and was rewarded with beautiful sunrise.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
Carole Sandford
So beautiful!
January 16th, 2024  
Lesley
Well worth the diversion
January 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 16th, 2024  
