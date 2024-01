Patches

Patchwork is all about using up scraps at the moment. I have lots of left over fabric from previous projects, and there lots of ideas on the net for using them up. I've made a start by using fabric I brought back from India, NZ, and Japan and making 4 crazy patchwork blocks from each fabric. Then I moved on to some hand-dyed fabric, and then the fabric left from other projects. Can you tell which is which?