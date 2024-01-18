Sign up
Previous
Photo 3334
Marmalade sunset
I went out to catch the sunset at Duloe village, just a short walk from the house. It was a busy day, making leek and parsnip soup at the church, followed by finishing another batch of marmalade. A beautiful sunny day after a cold, minus 8, night.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
5
5
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3614
photos
131
followers
183
following
913% complete
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
18th January 2024 4:48pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouettes
,
pylon
,
duloe
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful tones and great silhouettes.
January 18th, 2024
Fisher Family
A beautiful sunset and silhouettes - fav!
Ian
January 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wondetful capture of this beautiful evening glow.
January 18th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
So beautiful love the silhouettes fav
January 18th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a fabulous capture of a beautiful sunset. Fav.
January 18th, 2024
Ian