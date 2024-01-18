Marmalade sunset

Previous
I went out to catch the sunset at Duloe village, just a short walk from the house. It was a busy day, making leek and parsnip soup at the church, followed by finishing another batch of marmalade. A beautiful sunny day after a cold, minus 8, night.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful tones and great silhouettes.
January 18th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautiful sunset and silhouettes - fav!

Ian
January 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wondetful capture of this beautiful evening glow.
January 18th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So beautiful love the silhouettes fav
January 18th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a fabulous capture of a beautiful sunset. Fav.
January 18th, 2024  
