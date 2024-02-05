Sign up
Photo 3352
Orchid flowers opening
My repotted orchid is now opening its beautiful flowers
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
9
3
1
365
SM-A525M
5th February 2024 3:19pm
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
orchid
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply gorgeous close-up ! fav
February 5th, 2024
KWind
ace
Very pretty!
February 5th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
February 5th, 2024
