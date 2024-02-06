Sign up
Previous
Photo 3353
Village green
Another photo taken in the nearby village of Hail Weston. The snowdrops were out beneath the tree but it's difficult to see them from this view. Just beyond the curve is the pub where we had our lunch on Sunday.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
green
,
trees
,
village
,
hail-weston
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice scenery and snowdrops
February 6th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely Spring capture
February 6th, 2024
Olwynne
Beautiful oasis in the centre of the village
February 6th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Quite a tree…..it must look very full & flowing in leaf. Lovely snowdrops taking advantage of the bare branches,
February 6th, 2024
