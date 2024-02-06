Previous
Village green by busylady
Photo 3353

Village green

Another photo taken in the nearby village of Hail Weston. The snowdrops were out beneath the tree but it's difficult to see them from this view. Just beyond the curve is the pub where we had our lunch on Sunday.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Nice scenery and snowdrops
February 6th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely Spring capture
February 6th, 2024  
Olwynne
Beautiful oasis in the centre of the village
February 6th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Quite a tree…..it must look very full & flowing in leaf. Lovely snowdrops taking advantage of the bare branches,
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise