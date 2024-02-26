Previous
Rainbow by busylady
Photo 3373

Rainbow

It was a mixed bag of weather today, with sunshine and showers. The rainbow was a bonus, and came just at the right time. This is the bottom of Duloe Brook, where it goes under the road.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous rainbow
February 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely rainbow capture!
February 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous rainbow !
February 26th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely
February 26th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
February 26th, 2024  
