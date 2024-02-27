Previous
High water in Bedford by busylady
High water in Bedford

This was the River Great Ouse on Saturday. The river is very prone to flooding, but the levels are very carefully controlled along its entire length. The levels here in St Neots are now much lower.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Joan Robillard ace
Wow glad this is controlled
February 27th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
High water & early blossom. Looks pretty as long as it doesn’t flood!
February 27th, 2024  
