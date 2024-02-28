Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3375
Urban squirrel
I spotted this cutie watching me as I walked home from my walk today. Fortunately he stayed still for me. My last but one walk for Dementia UK.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3661
photos
133
followers
180
following
924% complete
View this month »
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
Latest from all albums
3369
3370
209
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
28th February 2024 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
urban
Margaret Brown
ace
Love your focus and capture of this sweetie
February 28th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah perfect capture of this cheeky squirrel
February 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close