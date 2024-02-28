Previous
Urban squirrel by busylady
Photo 3375

Urban squirrel

I spotted this cutie watching me as I walked home from my walk today. Fortunately he stayed still for me. My last but one walk for Dementia UK.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Margaret Brown ace
Love your focus and capture of this sweetie
February 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah perfect capture of this cheeky squirrel
February 28th, 2024  
