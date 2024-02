Selfie for Dementia UK

Today is the last day of my 'Walk 1k a day in February' challenge. I managed a grand total of 78k during the month, which I'm happy with. We were asked to take a selfie on the last day, and share it on the Dementia UK site. Here I am down by the river yesterday, when it wasn't as wet as it's been today! Hope youve all had a happy Leap Day!