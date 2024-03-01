Previous
St David's Day by busylady
Photo 3377

St David's Day

I missed taking a picture yesterday so here are some daffs from the garden to mark St David's day.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
925% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

xbm ace
They’re early this year aren’t they?
March 2nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Very nice
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise