Along the riverbank by busylady
Photo 3372

Along the riverbank

Another shot from our walk along the river at Bedford, this one showing the changes in weather yesterday.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
February 25th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Looks like it could rain again!
February 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
February 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It looks a very swollen river!
February 25th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nice for a walk.
February 25th, 2024  
