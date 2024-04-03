Previous
Kinder milkshake by busylady
Kinder milkshake

We've been looking after this litle chap this week. In the afternoon we went to the museum craft session to make a curly wurly pot, then to the Chaii Hub for a milk shake and a coffee. All good fun!
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Sue Cooper ace
Sounds like a good day.
April 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
You’ve turned the little guy pink!! Lovely shot.
April 4th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely kid and pic😊
April 4th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
@johnfalconer Indeed we have! He was adamant he wanted the pink one, but there were only two choices, the other was purple.
April 4th, 2024  
