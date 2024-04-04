Previous
Flowering at last!
Flowering at last!

I was worried that the buds weren't going to open, but at last my camellia bush is coming to life! Such a big splash of colour in the garden.
I've been getting behind with posting and commenting lately as we have been chidminding this week.
4th April 2024

Brian
Lovely
April 5th, 2024  
