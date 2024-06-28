Sign up
Previous
Photo 3492
The library
I had to call in at the library today to choose a book for our book group. I was impressed with the flower towers outside so I took a few phone shots. They have ordered H is for Hawk for me, so I hope it's good.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
flowers
,
library
,
towers
,
st-neots
KV
ace
The cascading flowers are so beautiful and make a very welcoming entrance for the library.
June 28th, 2024
