The library by busylady
The library

I had to call in at the library today to choose a book for our book group. I was impressed with the flower towers outside so I took a few phone shots. They have ordered H is for Hawk for me, so I hope it's good.
28th June 2024

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4.
The cascading flowers are so beautiful and make a very welcoming entrance for the library.
June 28th, 2024  
