Previous
Photo 3504
Thatched cottages, Hilton
Another photo taken during our walk around Hilton on Sunday. Hilton is a very pretty village with a nice mix of old and new, large and small houses. These thatched cottages were so well cared for.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Views
2
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
7th July 2024 4:33pm
Tags
cottages
,
hilton
,
thatched
