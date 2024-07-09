Previous
The flower pot by busylady
The flower pot

This is the pot I look after at the entrance to our church. I bought these plants at the market for just £7, and I'm really pleased with how they have grown. The orange wall is part of the modern extension we had built some years ago.
9th July 2024

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
julia
Very colourful..
July 9th, 2024  
Annie-Sue
that's filled out nicely!
July 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful pot of flowers
July 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
July 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
How pretty
July 9th, 2024  
