Previous
Photo 3503
The flower pot
This is the pot I look after at the entrance to our church. I bought these plants at the market for just £7, and I'm really pleased with how they have grown. The orange wall is part of the modern extension we had built some years ago.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
church
,
flowers
,
pot
,
orange
julia
ace
Very colourful..
July 9th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
that's filled out nicely!
July 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful pot of flowers
July 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How pretty
July 9th, 2024
