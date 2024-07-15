Previous
Oreo milk shakes by busylady
Photo 3509

Oreo milk shakes

The boys were treated to a milkshake after the funeral of their other Grandma today. We took them to their favourite place, the Chaii Hub, where they sell Indian street food. They also have a games room. A sad occasion but all went well
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Judith Johnson

