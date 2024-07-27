Sign up
Previous
Photo 3521
Climbing fun
A fun afternoon with the grandies at Anglesey Abbey. The massive tree had fallen over and was a great place for climbing
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
3
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
27th July 2024 4:28pm
tree
,
climbing
,
grandies
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a great shot. That fallen tree looks perfect for climbing.
July 27th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Great shot, they're posed so nicely!
July 27th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Wonderful photo and smiles!
July 27th, 2024
