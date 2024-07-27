Previous
Climbing fun by busylady
Climbing fun

A fun afternoon with the grandies at Anglesey Abbey. The massive tree had fallen over and was a great place for climbing
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Sue Cooper
That's a great shot. That fallen tree looks perfect for climbing.
July 27th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Great shot, they're posed so nicely!
July 27th, 2024  
*lynn
Wonderful photo and smiles!
July 27th, 2024  
