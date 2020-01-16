Sign up
And the SunSet
didn't get home in time to fly for the colours
Traffic was dead stop for someone crossing the oncoming lane to sit and watch the sunset, or they just couldn't see (surprised they didn't drive into the sound)
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1572
photos
49
followers
72
following
15% complete
2
2019
LML212VL
16th January 2020 4:34pm
sunset
rain
