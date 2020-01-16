Previous
And the SunSet by byrdlip
55 / 365

And the SunSet

didn't get home in time to fly for the colours

Traffic was dead stop for someone crossing the oncoming lane to sit and watch the sunset, or they just couldn't see (surprised they didn't drive into the sound)
J A Byrdlip

