End Around by byrdlip
End Around

You can look south and think that you are really going to get wet, but the winds blow the rain to the northeast and you stay dry.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

J A Byrdlip

""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
