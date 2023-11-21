Previous
Allyn, Wa by byrdlip
Allyn, Wa

Business took me over to Allyn this morning. I arrived early and had a chance to walk down to the bay. The fog made a good backdrop. Weather forecast calls for wet and windy this afternoon, so back to work.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

J A Byrdlip

Photo Details

