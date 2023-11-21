Sign up
Photo 878
Allyn, Wa
Business took me over to Allyn this morning. I arrived early and had a chance to walk down to the bay. The fog made a good backdrop. Weather forecast calls for wet and windy this afternoon, so back to work.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
J A Byrdlip
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details
Tags
for
,
washington
,
pier
,
bay
,
allyn
