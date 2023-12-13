Sign up
Previous
Photo 883
Annual Christmas Tree Cutting
This one was a little too wet. (and occupied)
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
13th December 2023 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
spider
,
droplets
