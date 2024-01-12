Previous
Mid-lick by byrdlip
Mid-lick

He moves too fast for more than on photo, so the tongue moves quicker that the shutter. Then he runs.

But it is frosty and windy outside (21F and gust to 10MPH , in our valley) but warm and sunny inside.
J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip

Wendy ace
Lol such gloriousness in a tiny face. We really need a close-up.
January 12th, 2024  
